Members of Aaghaz-e-Dosti pray for world peace, Indo-Pak ties at Kartarpur Sahib Lahore

AMN / WEB DESK

A 10-member delegation of Aaghaz-e-Dosti from India travelled to Kartarpur Sahib in New Year with an objective to offer prayers for world peace and to strengthen spiritual connect between the two nations. Members of the delegation joined from various Indian cities like Phagwara, Jalandhar, Karnal, Valsad, Junagarh, Jammu.

Aaghaz-e-Dosti in a statement said that being a first visa free corridor, Kartarpur reflects a corridor of peace and it is sending a message of peacebuilding and commitment of both sides of governments that despite all disagreements, even states on both sides look positively with hope. Aaghaz-e-Dosti said that now Kartarpur has completed three years since opening of this route which was a long demanding one and since then thousands of families and devotees travelled to offer prayers at Gurudwara and it also brought an opportunity where many divided families met.

The delegation visiting to Kartarpur is led by Prof. Jagmohan Singh, a renowned academician, author and popularly known as nephew of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Surrender Pal Singh, a social activist and author. Along with them, a team of persons who belong to different backgrounds and from all walks of life participated. Aaghaz-e-Dosti coordinator Nitin Mittoo coordinated this visit.

Prof. Jagmohan Singh said that Gurunanak is a great personality who connects not only Sikhs, but even all peace loving persons as Nanak always advocated peace and love. He said that India and Pakistan have many such connections, but unfortunately, we are still unable to fully utilise this potential of connection. Spiritual connections like Nizamuddin Shrine, Katasraj Temple, Hinglaj Mata Temple, Ajmer Shrine, Kartarpur Gurudwara, Golden Temple, Sharda Peeth etc. are many such opportunities where people from both sides want to visit due to their faith and love. He said that similarly there are persons like Bhagat Singh, Lala Lajpat Rai whose native places people want to visit to look into history which we need to think upon to open for frequent visits by people.

Surrender Pal Singh said that Pakistan and India are meeting each other at Kartarpur and this is a great message of oneness and of unity, which Guru Nanak always preached in his life. He said that very few know that there is a majar also in Kartarpur of Guru Nanak outside the main gurudwara where many muslims also come and offer their prayers to Guru Nanak.

Aaghaz-e-Dosti Coordinator Nitin Mittoo said that many Indians and Pakistanis visit Kartarpur every day; they see how both are so similar, so close and yet too far. Kartarpur corridor is providing an opportunity to common Pakistanis and Indians to at least see each other face to face and to understand how our history is connected and so are our future.

He further informed that Aaghaz-e-Dosti believe in actions for peace building and intend to carry this Kartarpur delegation more frequently. He also informed that people are very happy that they can now travel to the place of GuruNanak without visa as it is much more convenient than earlier but we should also work towards easier travel and to more places.

Others who joined included social workers Avanish Vashisth, Chandar Mohan, Arun Kumar, Chaturbhuj Para, Vibhuti and Radhika.