Delhi CM Kejriwal not appear before ED; AAP terms summons issued by ED as illegal

AMN / WEB DESK

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will not appear before the Enforcement Directorate today in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam. The Aam Aadmi Party has termed the summons issued by the ED as illegal. This was the third summons to Mr Kejriwal in this case. Talking to media, the AAP leader and Delhi Minister Atishi alleged that this summon has been issued keeping the Lok Sabha elections in mind.



Meanwhile, the BJP has come down heavily on Mr. Kejriwal saying the Delhi Chief Minister thinks he is above the law. Briefing media in New Delhi, party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia alleged that Mr. Kejriwal, who once used to talk about eradicating corruption from India, has now become a corrupt person. He also alleged that Mr. Kejriwal is nervous over the ED summons.