इंडियन आवाज़     26 Feb 2021 09:08:28

Meghalaya: Lok Sabha Speaker inaugurates outreach program for local bodies of North East

AMN / SHILLONG

A familiarization and outreach program for local bodies of the North East was inaugurated by Speaker of the Lok Sabha Om Birla at State Convention Centre in Shillong today.

Titled ‘Strengthening Decentralized Democracy’, the program is aimed at improving the functioning of various local bodies and grass roots electoral institutions in the North Eastern Region. The program is organized by Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE), a unit under the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Addressing the audience, Mr. Om Birla described Autonomous District Councils(ADC) as special provision aimed at protecting rights of tribal communities of the region. The Speaker urged all present to prepare themselves to tap new opportunities presented by the Govt of India’s Act East and Vocal for Local Policies. He added that being Vocal for Local was vital in achieving Mahatma Gandhi’s dream of development of nation (Rashtrodaya) through development of self reliant villages (Gramodaya).

Taking the example of Mawlynnong, regarded the cleanest Indian village, Birla called Local Self Government as a symbol of both democracy and development. He also hailed the potential of Information and communication technology (ICT) in bringing local self government in tune with today’s needs. He encouraged institutions to adopt ICT to make administration more transparent and accessible.

Chief Minister of Meghalaya Conrad Sangma, Speaker of Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Metbah Lyngdoh, Union Minister of State, Ministry of Food Processing & Industries, Rameshwar Teli and a range of MPs from across the North Eastern region took part in the event.

