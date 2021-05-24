Meghalaya govt to re-introduce Provision Essential Kits to people to lessen their COVID-19 hardships

AMN

In an effort to lessen the hardships faced by residents of Meghalaya living with COVID-19, the State Government has decided to re-introduce the Provision Essential Kits.

Following the decision to provide the essential kits, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong informed that COVID-19 patients who are under home isolation will be provided with the essential kit which consists of dry rations, toiletries and other daily essential items.

The Provision Essential Kits was introduced last year by the State Government during the first wave of COVID-19. The Deputy CM said, “We want to ease the difficulty faced by residents who tested positive. There is either a total household or some of the family members they are facing challenges. We have decided that patients who are undergoing home isolation will provide the provision of essential kits.”

Further the Deputy CM stated that the State Government is working to increase the Corona Care Centre across the State so as to ultimately segregate COVID patients from their families and to reduce transmission and spread of the virus.