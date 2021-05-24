Meghalaya govt to re-introduce Provision Essential Kits to people to lessen their COVID-19 hardships

Japan kicks off mass vaccination programme in Tokyo and Osaka, as COVID crisis worsens
AMN

In an effort to lessen the hardships faced by residents of Meghalaya living with COVID-19, the State Government has decided to re-introduce the Provision Essential Kits.

Following the decision to provide the essential kits, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong informed that COVID-19 patients who are under home isolation will be provided with the essential kit which consists of dry rations, toiletries and other daily essential items.

The Provision Essential Kits was introduced last year by the State Government during the first wave of COVID-19. The Deputy CM said, “We want to ease the difficulty faced by residents who tested positive. There is either a total household or some of the family members they are facing challenges. We have decided that patients who are undergoing home isolation will provide the provision of essential kits.”

Further the Deputy CM stated that the State Government is working to increase the Corona Care Centre across the State so as to ultimately segregate COVID patients from their families and to reduce transmission and spread of the virus.

SPORTS

Indian pugilists start favourite in opening rounds in Asian Boxing Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The World Championships bronze medallist Simranjeet Kaur ,Sakshi (54kg), Jasm ...

Sushil Kumar sent to 6-day police custody in wrestler murder case

AMN India’s two-time Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar has been sent to six days police custody by ...

Hockey is in my DNA: Midfielder Jaskaran Singh

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Hockey is in my DNA and it was but natural that i got attracted to this game ...

خبرنامہ

لکشدیپ میں بی جے پی زہریلے بیج بورہی ہے۔ آئی یو ایم ایل

نئی دہلی۔ (پریس ریلیز)۔ انڈین یونین مسلم لیگ کے قومی آرگنائزن ...

تاشقند میں مرزا غالب پر ایک پر وقار تقریب

  ازبک زبان میں "منتخب غزلیات غالب" کی  رسم اجرا رپورٹ پروف ...

مولانا سید قاری محمد عثمان منصورپوری کے انتقال پر مولانا ارشد مدنی کو ملال

                    مولانا قاری سیّد محمد عثمان منصورپوری صدر ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

India loses 200 journalists to Covid-19

WEB DESK India has overtaken Brazil in the number of journalists died of Covid-19, the Press Emblem campaig ...

Globally over 1300 journalists died of Covid-19, India loses 42 in last 12 days

T Navajyoti /AMNGeneva/Guwahati The Covid-19 pandemic continues to kill working journalists around the worl ...

