Meghalaya: 7,471 COVID-19 recoveriess so far

AMN

Meghalaya registered 139 new recoveries today taking the total recovered cases in the state to 7,471, while another 48 new COVID-19 cases were also recorded.

A statement from the Directorate of Health Services informed that the new recoveries were from East Khasi Hills- 117, Ri Bhoi- 11, West Garo Hills- six, North Garo and South West Khasi Hills- two each and West Jaintia Hills-one.

Till date, Meghalaya has detected a total of 9,066 COVID-19 cases out of which 7,471 are recovered, 1,514 are active and 81 deceased.