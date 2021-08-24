FreeCurrencyRates.com

Medical supplies in Afghanistan to last for one week: WHO

WEB DESK

The World Health Organization warned Tuesday that it has enough medical supplies to last it one week, following the blistering Taliban takeover of Afghanistan’s capital Kabul 10 days ago.

WHO now only has enough supplies in-country to last for one week, said Ahmed al-Mandhari, the head of WHO’s Eastern Mediterranean region, stretching from Morocco to Afghanistan.

Mandhari said that 500 metric tonnes of medicines and supplies stored in Dubai were unable to be delivered due to the chaotic evacuation efforts at Kabul airport which does not have the capacity to receive commercial flights.

On Sunday, the WHO and UNICEF jointly called for an immediate establishment of a reliable and robust humanitarian air-bridge to send in supplies.

US-led troops have ramped up operations to get thousands of people out of Kabul, after the Taliban warned they would not allow the United States to extend an August 31 deadline for a complete withdrawal.

About 50,000 foreigners and Afghans have fled the country from Kabul’s airport since the Taliban swept into power 10 days ago, according to the US government.

