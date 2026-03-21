May this Eid bring peace, happiness, and prosperity to everyone

Last Updated on March 21, 2026 6:34 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

Eid-ul-Fitr is being celebrated across India with religious fervour and gaiety. The festival marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan.

On the occasion, faithfuls dressed in traditional attire are offering Eid prayers at Eidgahs and mosques. They exchange greetings and visit relatives and friends, sharing sweets along with warm wishes.

In Delhi, the main Eid congregations are being held at Jama Masjid, Fatehpuri Masjid and Shahi Eidgah. Elaborate security arrangements have been made on the occasion.

President Droupadi Murmu, PM Modi have extended greetings to the people on Eid-ul-Fitr.

In her message, the President said the festival gives the message of self-control, charity and compassion for the underprivileged. It also conveys the message of love, brotherhood, peace, and mutual harmony. She said the festival of Eid reminds us that we should strive for the well-being of all individuals.

President Murmu added that on the occasion, let us resolve to help those in need, promote unity and harmony in society and contribute to the nation’s progress.