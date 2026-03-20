Amid Gulf Tensions, India Secures Energy Supply and Evacuates Nationals

Last Updated on March 20, 2026 7:07 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Andalib Akhter / New Delhi

Government of India today The government on Friday assured that there is no shortage of fuel in the country, stating that all refineries are operating at maximum capacity with sufficient crude oil reserves. Officials confirmed that domestic LPG production remains stable and stocks are adequate to meet consumer demand.

Addressing an inter ministerial briefing on recent developments in West Asia held here today, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Sujata Sharma, informed that 11,300 tonnes of commercial LPG have been supplied to consumers in the last one week. She said that domestic LPG production has increased by 40 per cent, and there is no dry-out at retail outlets. She said there has been a reduction in LPG panic booking, and online bookings of LPG have gone up to 93%. Talking about Enforcement Action on Black Marketing and Hoarding, she said more than 4,500 raids were conducted yesterday across the country.

Special Secretary for the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Rajesh Kumar Sinha, said that in the past 24 hours, no maritime incident has been reported, and all 22 ships and 611 Indian seafarers are safe. He said that DG Shipping is continuously monitoring them. He informed that there is no congestion at any port and that it has taken several steps to manage cargo movement. He said, New Mangalore Port has announced concessions on charges for crude and LPG handling. ‘He added that the Government continues to closely monitor shipping movements and the safety of Indian seafarers amid the evolving situation in West Asia.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with leaders of Oman, Malaysia, France, Jordan and Qatar, outlining India’s position on the West Asia conflict and stressing dialogue, de-escalation and peace. Mr Jaiswal said that the Prime Minister strongly condemned attacks on energy infrastructure, while all sides reaffirmed support for safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and continued coordination. The EAM Spokesperson said that India has evacuated 913 nationals, including 284 pilgrims, via the Armenia-Azerbaijan route.

Aseem Mahajan, Joint Secretary (Gulf) at the Ministry of External Affairs, informed that 15 Indian crew members of MT Safesea Vishnu, who were safely rescued from Iraq yesterday, are expected to return to India today. He said that 24 rescued Indian seafarers, including 16 who were on board MV MKD Vyom and 8 on board MT Skylight, had earlier arrived in India from Oman. He further informed that Qatar Airways is expected to operate 10 non-scheduled flights to India today. Mr Mahajan said that six Indian nationals have lost their lives and one remains missing in separate incidents across the Gulf region. He added that Saudi Arabia, Oman, Iraq, and the UAE are in regular touch with the concerned authorities regarding the missing Indian nationals and for the early repatriation of the mortal remains of the deceased Indian nationals to India.