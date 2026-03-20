Five Bangladeshis killed in Middle East conflict; evacuation underway

Last Updated on March 20, 2026 6:29 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Bangladesh has confirmed the deaths of five of its nationals in the ongoing Middle East conflict, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaid Islam said on Friday. Speaking at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, she said evacuation efforts are underway.

“Considering the situation, more Bangladeshis will be brought home in a phased manner,” she added. The body of Mosharraf Hossain, an expatriate killed in a missile strike in Saudi Arabia, arrived in Dhaka on Friday morning. The minister said the government is taking steps to ensure the safety of citizens abroad.

“Protecting our citizens abroad during wartime is a top priority. We will do everything necessary to safeguard them,” she said. Minister for Expatriates’ Welfare and Overseas Employment Ariful Haque Chowdhury said, “We stand with our expatriates now and in the future. For the family of our brother who has returned home deceased, we will provide financial assistance, and the ministry will also ensure the education of his two children.”