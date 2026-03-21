US: Trump signals winding down of military operations against Iran

Last Updated on March 21, 2026 4:35 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / NEWS DESK

Giving a sigh of relief to peace lovers, the US President Donald Trump has indicated that he is considering winding down military operations against Iran. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said they are getting very close to meeting their objective of the military operations and hence considering winding down the military efforts in the Middle East. His post was the strongest indication yet that he may be prepared to soon end hostilities that began on February 28.

Trump’s statement comes amid Iran’s intensified retaliatory strikes to the attacks US and Israel launched on February 28. This week, after Israel struck a key gas field in Iran, the Iranians hit back by targeting the world’s largest LNG plant in Qatar, which is on the other side of the same gas field.

The attack on the crucial gas field sent energy prices – gas and oil – soaring and forced Donald Trump to dial down but with a warning. Trump on Thursday said Israel will not attack the Iranian gas field further.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel will stop attacking the gas field that Iranians depend on for most of their electricity at the request of US President.

The United States has also announced a 30-day sanctions waiver permitting the sale of Iranian oil currently stranded at sea. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that the decision is intended to quickly stabilise global markets by unlocking already available oil supplies.

The waiver represents the third such relaxation in recent weeks, following earlier steps involving Russian oil supplies. Bessent further said that the Trump Administration has been working to bring around 440 million additional barrels of oil to the global market.

"We are getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great Military efforts in the Middle East with respect to the Terrorist Regime of Iran…" – President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/YBG9l492Kf — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 20, 2026