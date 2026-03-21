PM Modi Speaks with Iranian President Pezeshkian, Extends Eid, Nowruz Greetings

Last Updated on March 21, 2026 6:07 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Andalib Akhter / New Delhi

Amid rising tensions in West Asia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today held a telephonic conversation with Masoud Pezeshkian, the President of Iran, during which the two leaders exchanged greetings on the occasions of Eid and Nowruz and discussed the evolving regional situation. This was second conversation between the two leaders after west Asia war erupted.

According to official statements, Prime Minister Modi conveyed his warm wishes to President Pezeshkian and the people of Iran for Eid and Nowruz, expressing hope that the festive season would usher in peace, stability and prosperity across the West Asian region.

In a social media post, Prime Minister Modi condemned attacks on critical infrastructure in the region, which threaten regional stability and disrupt global supply chains. He reiterated the importance of safeguarding freedom of navigation and ensuring that shipping lanes remain open and secure. Mr Modi appreciated Iran’s continued support for the safety and security of Indian nationals in Iran.

During the conversation, Modi also raised concerns over the deteriorating security environment in West Asia, particularly following recent military confrontations and retaliatory attacks that have heightened fears of a wider regional conflict.

The Prime Minister strongly condemned attacks on critical infrastructure, warning that such actions threaten regional stability and can have serious repercussions for global energy markets and supply chains.

In particular, he emphasised that disruptions to energy facilities, ports, or transport corridors could have far-reaching economic consequences, given the region’s central role in global oil and gas supplies.

Modi reportedly underlined the importance of protecting freedom of navigation and maintaining the security of international shipping lanes. The issue has gained urgency in recent weeks as geopolitical tensions in the Persian Gulf and surrounding waters have raised concerns about potential disruptions to maritime trade.

A large share of the world’s crude oil and liquefied natural gas shipments passes through this region, making stability along these routes crucial for global commerce.

India, one of the world’s largest energy importers, has a strong stake in ensuring that maritime routes remain open and secure.

The conversation comes just days after Modi had earlier engaged with regional leaders as part of India’s diplomatic outreach aimed at encouraging de-escalation and dialogue in West Asia.

Analysts say India has been carefully balancing its relations with multiple countries in the region, including Iran, while also advocating restraint and diplomatic solutions to prevent further escalation.

The exchange of greetings between the two leaders during Eid and Nowruz therefore also carried a broader diplomatic message — reaffirming India’s commitment to regional peace, stability and continued engagement with Iran at a time of geopolitical uncertainty.

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Spoke with President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian and conveyed Eid and Nowruz greetings. We expressed hope that this festive season brings peace, stability and prosperity to West Asia.



Condemned attacks on critical infrastructure in the region, which threaten regional stability and… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 21, 2026