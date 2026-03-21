India, Bangladesh discuss advancing bilateral ties as envoy meets Jaishankar

Last Updated on March 21, 2026 10:59 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

By Zakir Hossain

India and Bangladesh have reiterated their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties, with a focus on people-centric cooperation, during a meeting between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Bangladesh High Commissioner to India M Riaz Hamidullah in New Delhi. “Our conversation was focused on advancing our bilateral ties,” Jaishankar said after the meeting.

Hamidullah described the interaction as a constructive engagement, posting on X: “Had the opportunity to pay a courtesy call on India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. I assured him that Bangladesh is ready to work together with India to achieve shared interests and mutual benefits.”

The meeting comes amid indications that Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr Khalilur Rahman may soon visit New Delhi, his first since the formation of the new government led by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.

India’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Kumar Verma, recently underlined the depth of ties, saying the two countries share “a rich history and deep cultural ties,” strengthened by their joint sacrifices during the 1971 Liberation War.

“Today, as two vibrant and forward-looking societies, we stand at the threshold of a promising future – one in which we can work together to bring shared prosperity not only to our two countries but also to the wider region,” Verma said, adding that India will continue to support a “democratic, peaceful, progressive, and inclusive Bangladesh.”

Privileged to pay Courtesy Call on to 🇮🇳 EAM and affirmed #Bangladesh's readiness to walk | work with #India, together, in shared interests and for shared benefits. https://t.co/chSHNEFj4o pic.twitter.com/KnK1Af6gph — Riaz Hamidullah (@hamidullah_riaz) March 20, 2026

Diplomatic sources said Hamidullah is also scheduled to meet India’s Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

Since taking charge as Bangladesh’s High Commissioner to India in May last year, this is Hamidullah’s first meeting with an Indian minister. He had earlier met Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in August.