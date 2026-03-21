22 Countries Urge Iran to Halt Attacks, Reopen Strait of Hormuz

Last Updated on March 21, 2026 10:06 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN/ WEB DESK

Twenty-two countries today urged Iran to halt attacks and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, warning of global consequences. In a joint statement, countries including the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Japan, South Korea and Australia condemned Iran’s attacks on commercial vessels and energy facilities in the region. They warned that the impact of such actions would be felt worldwide, particularly by vulnerable populations, and called for immediate de-escalation.