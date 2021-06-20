Congress alleges scam in land purchase in Ayodhya, demands probe
Maulana Arshad Madani expresses concern over growing religious hatred in the country

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

President of Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Maulana Arshad Madani has expressed deep concern over growing religious hatred in the country. Reacting over the recent tragic incidents of mob-lynchings at Mewat in Haryana, Loni in Ghaziabad and some other places in the country, Maulana warned that religious hatred will not lead the country to progress rather it will destroy the nations.

He said that the dangerous game being played across the country in the name of religion is widening the gulf of social fabric and once again an atmosphere of fear and terror is prevailing in the country.

He said that some time ago when the second wave of Corona was killing human lives, people were helping each other irrespective of their religion, cast and creed, Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians were all coming together to help the Corona victims. What our rulers and politicians could not do was fulfilled by the spirit of human sympathy created due to Corona.

He also said that from the print and electronic media to social media, it was being said that the epidemic had united all Indians and tore down the wall of hatred that sectarian parties and organizations had built between them for their political interests.

“But as the elections approached, the game of hatred started once again. People of a certain ideology started targeting unarmed Muslims on the basis of their religious identity. Even the elders are not being forgiven, their beards are being cut. It is unfortunate that the miscreants did this to the elders to spread religious hatred” said Maulana Madani .

Maulana said that now this truth has been fully exposed, and the general opinion and tendency is that whenever an election is approaching, all of a sudden a certain section of the society is engaged in fanning the flames of sectarianism and religious hatred. The implication is clear that some people want to gain power by establishing sectarian boundaries in the society, it means all events are being carried out on political grounds. For such people, neither the constitution of the country nor human sentiments matter.

“How long will this dangerous game of dividing the people on the basis of religious hatred and sectarianism last?” asked Maulana Madani adding that, the country is passing through a major economic crisis, jobs are being lost, a whole generation of educated youth is unemployed, the country’s growth rate has reached negative figures, the citizens of the country, despite all the claims of development, are still deprived of basic amenities.

Maulana Madani warned that still is the time to stop this nefarious chain of hatred, and instead of religious extremism and sectarian alignment, schools, colleges, hospitals and jobs should be discussed, and efforts should be made to save the country from destruction.

He also said that the politics of hatred that has been going on for the last few years is started to have dire consequences. If the eyes of the rulers are still not open, then it will be difficult to bring the country back from the dangerous path of decline.

Maulana Madani said that the country is governed by the rule of law and justice, and moves forward with mutual unity. That is why we have always said that instead of hatred, national solidarity, mutual unity and Hindu-Muslim brotherhood should be promoted in the country. Because human history has witnessed that love brings peace, progress and prosperity, and hatred brings only destruction.

