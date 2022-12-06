FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     06 Dec 2022 10:41:53      انڈین آواز

‘Matiri Diwas’ marking recognition to Bangladesh by India celebrated in Dhaka

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

The 51st anniversary of ‘Maitri Diwas’ marking the recognition granted to Bangladesh by India in 1971 was celebrated in Dhaka on Tuesday, 6th December. Liberation war fighters, Parliamentarians, members from civil society, media, dignitaries, and other prominent people took part in the event organised by the High Commission of India in Dhaka. Minister for Liberation War Affairs of Bangladesh A.K.M Mozammel Haque was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Mozammel Haque thanked India for its support extended to the people of Bangladesh during the Liberation War in 1971. He said that the support of India to the liberation war fighters of Bangladesh and providing shelter to close to 10 million refugees is gratefully acknowledged by the country. He said, without India’s active support the war of liberation could not have been won in just about 9 months.

High Commissioner Pranya Verma said that the decision to observe December 6 as ‘Maitri Diwas’ was taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during the state visit of Prime Minister Modi to Bangladesh in March 2021. He said that the day gives an opportunity to reflect on the achievements of the past 51 years of India- Bangladesh partnership and the promise for the future.

High Commissioner Verma described India-Bangladesh friendship as rooted in the shared sacrifices of 1971 and fostered by strong ties of history, language and culture. He reiterated that India accords the highest priority to its relationship with Bangladesh, and will always stand ready to walk together with the people of Bangladesh on the road to greater prosperity and success.
The celebrations concluded with colourful performances by Indian and Bangladeshi cultural troupes.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ایئر انڈیا کے کیبن کریوکے لیے نئے ضابطے پر تنازع

جاوید اخترہندوستانی ایئرلائن کے لیے اخلاقی آداب کے نئے قوان ...

بیرون ملکوں میں ہندوستانیوں کی کا میابی کا راز

یہ ایک عام بحث ہے کہ ہندوستانی نژاد لوگ بیرون ملک بڑی کمپنیوں ...

شعبہ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے زیر اہتمام یک روزہ ریسرچ اسکالر/ طلبا سمینار کا انعقاد

(نومبر 30 نئی دہلی)شعبہ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ کے زیر اہتمام یک روزہ ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

MEDIA

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy quit as directors of NDTV company

AMN / WEB DESK Amid the Adani Group’s open offer to acquire New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), Prannoy ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

India witnesses major development in technology, says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Staff Reporter Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the ...

TRAI starts consultations to put in place a mechanism to display name of caller on mobile

SUDHIR KUMAR / AMN Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has started consultations to put in place a ...

@Powered By: Logicsart