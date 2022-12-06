‘Matiri Diwas’ marking recognition to Bangladesh by India celebrated in Dhaka

WEB DESK

The 51st anniversary of ‘Maitri Diwas’ marking the recognition granted to Bangladesh by India in 1971 was celebrated in Dhaka on Tuesday, 6th December. Liberation war fighters, Parliamentarians, members from civil society, media, dignitaries, and other prominent people took part in the event organised by the High Commission of India in Dhaka. Minister for Liberation War Affairs of Bangladesh A.K.M Mozammel Haque was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Mozammel Haque thanked India for its support extended to the people of Bangladesh during the Liberation War in 1971. He said that the support of India to the liberation war fighters of Bangladesh and providing shelter to close to 10 million refugees is gratefully acknowledged by the country. He said, without India’s active support the war of liberation could not have been won in just about 9 months.

High Commissioner Pranya Verma said that the decision to observe December 6 as ‘Maitri Diwas’ was taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during the state visit of Prime Minister Modi to Bangladesh in March 2021. He said that the day gives an opportunity to reflect on the achievements of the past 51 years of India- Bangladesh partnership and the promise for the future.

High Commissioner Verma described India-Bangladesh friendship as rooted in the shared sacrifices of 1971 and fostered by strong ties of history, language and culture. He reiterated that India accords the highest priority to its relationship with Bangladesh, and will always stand ready to walk together with the people of Bangladesh on the road to greater prosperity and success.

The celebrations concluded with colourful performances by Indian and Bangladeshi cultural troupes.