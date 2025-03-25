Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Mass Protests Erupt in Türkiye Over Jailed Istanbul Mayor

Mar 25, 2025
The head of Türkiye’s main opposition party visited jailed Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu today after six nights of massive protests calling for his release. Mayor Imamoglu, arrested on the 19th of this month on corruption charges, is seen as the main challenger to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s 22-year rule. His arrest has been widely viewed as politically motivated and sparked demonstrations, some turning violent, across the country.

The government insists Türkiye’s judiciary is independent and free of political influence. Türkiye’s main opposition party, the Republican People’s Party, which announced Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu as its presidential candidate on Sunday, said the demonstrations will end today with the party’s final rally outside Istanbul’s City Hall and called for more people to join in.

Speaking to thousands of protesters last night, party leader Ozgur Ozel said the demonstration was an act of defiance against fascism. He also said the party would appoint a member to the municipal council to act as mayor in Mr Imamoglu’s place, staving off the possibility of a state-appointed one. Meanwhile, Turkish authorities have been cracking down on journalists as protests grew. In figures released before yesterday’s gatherings, the Turkish government said 1,133 people had been arrested since the protests began.

