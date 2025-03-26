Bangladesh celebrates its 55th Independence today

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus paid tributes to the Liberation War martyrs by placing wreaths at the National Memorial in Savar today

AMN

Bangladesh celebrates its 55th Independence and National Day today. Various programmes have been taken at the national level to observe the day with due respect and solemnity.

Leading up to 26 March 1971, East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) faced significant political, economic, and cultural discrimination under West Pakistan’s rule. After the Awami League, led by Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, had secured a landslide victory in the December 1970 elections, the West Pakistani authorities refused to transfer power, causing widespread frustration in East Pakistan.

On the night of 25 March 1971, the Pakistani military launched Operation Searchlight, a brutal crackdown aimed at suppressing calls for autonomy, resulting in mass killings and widespread displacement. In response, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman declared independence, but he was arrested shortly after. On 26 March, Major Ziaur Rahman announced the declaration of independence over the radio, marking the official beginning of the Bangladesh Liberation War. The nine-month-long war claimed the lives of three million people and violated the dignity of two lakh women.

However, the nation’s courage and sacrifice led to victory, and on 16 December 1971, Bangladesh achieved its long-awaited independence.On the occasion of Independence and National Day, President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus have extended their greetings to the nation. In his message, the president urged every citizen to rise from their place in society and contribute to the dream of a Bangladesh free from discrimination and exploitation.

Yunus, in his message, called for an oath to work towards the development, peace, and prosperity of the country while embodying the spirit of the Liberation War. He said, “The achievement of independence was the final step in our long struggle for dignity, survival, and the attainment of rights.

Earlier on Tuesday evening, while addressing the nation on the eve of Independence day, Professor Yunus reiterated that the national polls would be held sometime between December this year and June next year. “We want the next polls to be the most free, fair and acceptable one in the history of Bangladesh,” he said. He added that the interim government is committed to holding the most free, fair and acceptable election in the country’s history.

A contingent of Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force presented a state salute while a melancholy tune was being played on the bugles.

The chief justice, advisers to the interim government, chiefs of the three services, freedom fighters, foreign diplomats and high-ranking military and civilian officials were present at the time.