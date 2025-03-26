Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

US President orders major overhaul of American elections

Mar 26, 2025

WEB DESK

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order mandating sweeping changes to the US election process. The changes require documentary proof of citizenship for voter registration and ensuring that all ballots are received by election day.

The order asserted that the US has failed to enforce basic and necessary election protections and urged states to collaborate with federal agencies to share voter lists and prosecute election-related crimes. It also warned that states where election officials fail to comply may face cuts in federal funding.

This action aligns with Trump’s persistent claims of election irregularities and fraud, especially regarding mail-in voting. Republican lawmakers have voiced support for the order, asserting its necessity in restoring public confidence in election integrity.

