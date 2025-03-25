Bangladesh Army Dismisses Coup Rumors as Baseless & Misleading

AMN / DHAKA

The Bangladesh Army has refuted a report published by an Indian private media outlet, claiming an ‘impending coup’ as completely unfounded and misleading. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) of Bangladesh said in a statement today that the private media outlet published the report based on false and fabricated information regarding a routine meeting held by the Bangladesh Army.

Earlier yesterday, Bangladesh Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman dismissed speculation during the ‘Officer’s Address’ at Dhaka Cantonment about a state of emergency in Bangladesh, urging patience and warning against misinformation. He also praised army personnel for their dedication, professionalism, and resilience, emphasising that rumours should not be a distraction. The speech came after a night of intense speculation, with rumours spreading about the possible imposition of martial law or a state of emergency in light of the country’s recent political developments.