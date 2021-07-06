Mary Kom, Manpreet Singh named flag bearers of Indian contingent at Tokyo Olympic





By Harpal Singh Bedi

New Delhi, 5 July : Ace boxer MC Mary Kom and hockey team Captain Manpreet Singh were on Monday named flag bearers of the Indian contingent at the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics on 23rd July.

For the first time in the Olympics, every contingent will have two flag bearers,-Man and a Woman. This decision was taken by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) last year.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) also announced that champion wrestler Bajrang Punia will be the flag bearer at the closing ceremony .

Ace Shooter Abhinav Bindra was flag bearer at the Rio Olympics while bronze medalist at the Games wrestler Sakhi Malik was given the honour to lead the contingent at the closing ceremony

Indian contingent will comprise of 201 persons- 126 sports athletes and 75 officials.

As per the IOA release the contingent comprises of 56 percent men and 44 percent women. It has 78 quota places and will compete in 85 medal positions.

Though for both Mary Kom and Manpreet Singh this will be their second Olympics but for the boxer it will be her last .

“Tokyo will be my last Olympics. Age matters here. I am 38 now, going on 39. Four (three) more years is a long time,” Mary Kom told the Olympic Channel.

For Tokyo 2020, the age limit set for boxers was 40. With the Games deferred by a year .it was extended to 41. Having turned 38 this March, Mary Kom will be over the current limit by the time the next Olympics in Paris 2024 “Pretty sure, I won’t be allowed to even if I am willing to carry on till Paris 2024,” she said.

Winner of a bronze medal at the 2012 London Olympics, Mary Kom admitted that it means a lot to her to be an Olympian and her career as a boxer would have diminished “if I didn’t compete in the Olympics.” adding “I have been boxing for 20 years. I have participated in many international tournaments. I have been the world champion,” .

“But I had to wait my turn to take part in the Olympics as women’s boxing wasn’t in the Games until 2012.Finally, it happened, and I am glad it did. I think the value of my career as a boxer would have diminished if I didn’t compete in the Olympics,” she added.

The Olympics are slated to be held from 23rd July to 8th August.