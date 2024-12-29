The Indian Awaaz

Markets to Focus on Key Economic Data and Global Cues in Coming Week

Dec 29, 2024

Domestic Markets to Focus on Key Economic Data and Global Cues in Coming Week

After recovering a bit of losses last week, the domestic markets are likely to focus on economic data like fiscal deficit, infrastructure output,  PMI data for India, the US, and China, India’s monthly auto sales data and global cues. Globally next week investors will keep an eye on the weekly jobs data and monthly vehicle sales numbers from the US. Apart from that, final Manufacturing PMI numbers from several nations, including US, Japan, China and Euro zone for last month of 2024 will also be watched.

On the domestic front, the fiscal deficit, and infrastructure output for November, as well as external debt numbers for the third quarter will be announced on December 31. Further, bank loan and deposit growth for fortnight ended December 20, and foreign exchange reserves for week ended December 27 will be released on January 3. The focus will also be on auto sales numbers for the final month of current calendar year scheduled to be released in the beginning days of January next week.           

