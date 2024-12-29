The Indian Awaaz

Foreign Investors Pump Rs 22,000 Crore into Indian Capital Markets in December

Dec 29, 2024
Foreign investors pumped in over 22,000 crore rupees into the Indian capital markets so far in December. As per the depositories data, the foreign portfolio investors or FPIs, pumped in 16,675 crore rupees into the Indian equities markets and 5,352 crore rupees into the debt market, taking the total net investment into the Indian capital markets to 22,027 crore rupees.

This comes after heavy outflows in the last few months. The overseas investors pulled out 21,612 crore rupees from equities markets in November and 94,017 crore rupees in October. Interestingly, September had marked a nine-month high for FPI inflows in equities, with an investment of 57,724 crore rupees.
       

So far this year, FPIs have made a net investment of 1,656 crore rupees into equities and 1,12,410 crore rupees into the debt markets, taking the total investment into the Indian capital markets to nearly 1.1 lakh crore rupees in 2024.

