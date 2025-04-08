Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Markets Rally April 8: Sensex Jumps 1,089 Points, Nifty Ends Above 22,500

Apr 8, 2025
The benchmark domestic equity indices staged a strong comeback today, with both the indices rising around one and a half percent supported by buying across all sectors and positive global cues. The 30-share index at the Bombay Stock Exchange, Sensex, climbed 1,089 points, or 1.49 percent, to close at 74,227. The National Stock Exchange Nifty-50 rose 374 points, or 1.69 percent, to settle at 22,536.

The broader market indices at the BSE also logged gains. The Mid-Cap index advanced over 1.8 percent and the Small-Cap index jumped over 2.1 percent.

In the Sensex index, barring PowerGrid, which dropped 0.14 percent, all other companies ended in positive territory. Among the top gainers, Titan rose almost 3.3 percent, Bajaj Finance advanced over 3.2 percent, and SBI Bank increased three percent.

In sectoral indices at the BSE, all 21 sectors registered an upsurge. In the top gainers, Oil and Gas added over 2.5 percent, Realty rose over 2.4 percent, and Consumer Durables as well as Telecommunication gained over 2.3 percent each.

The overall market breadth at the BSE was positive as shares of 3,093 companies advanced, 871 declined, and 119 remained unchanged. At the National Stock Exchange, 17 companies hit their 52-week high, while 22 hit their 52-week low.

