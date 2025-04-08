Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

AI is new industrial revolution: Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Apr 8, 2025

AI is new industrial revolution: Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at UIDAI’s ‘Aadhaar Samvaad’; New Aadhaar App Launched

Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw today underlined that AI is the new industrial revolution and urged stakeholders to share ideas on integrating AI with digital public infrastructure. Inaugurating a day-long stakeholders’ meet organized by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) with ecosystem partners in Delhi, Mr Vaishnaw said Aadhaar is the ‘aadhaar’ of many initiatives and is the core of DPIs. He stated that the central government has a primary focus on improving the ease of living further.

He gave the example of Aadhaar face authentication in this context and how it is an enabler. Nearly 750 senior policymakers, experts, technocrats, sectoral leaders, and professionals came together for the ‘Aadhaar Samvaad. ’ UIDAI CEO Bhuvnesh Kumar said Aadhaar face authentication is becoming the hallmark of the authentication landscape.

UIDAI also unveiled a new Aadhaar app for secure digital verification and QR-based data sharing, which enhances user privacy and reduces dependence on physical copies.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Asian Stocks Rebound Despite US Tariff Threats; European Markets Also Rise

Apr 8, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Markets Rally April 8: Sensex Jumps 1,089 Points, Nifty Ends Above 22,500

Apr 8, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

India Set to Become 3rd Largest Economy very soon: PM Modi

Apr 8, 2025

You missed

TOP AWAAZ

US: Trump slaps 104% tariff on China after Beijing misses deadline

8 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Asian Stocks Rebound Despite US Tariff Threats; European Markets Also Rise

8 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US Supreme Court denies 26/11 accused Tahawwur Rana’s plea to halt extradition to India

8 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

U.S. begins Iran nuclear talks, warns of unprecedented strikes if deal fails

8 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!