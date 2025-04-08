AI is new industrial revolution: Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw today underlined that AI is the new industrial revolution and urged stakeholders to share ideas on integrating AI with digital public infrastructure. Inaugurating a day-long stakeholders’ meet organized by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) with ecosystem partners in Delhi, Mr Vaishnaw said Aadhaar is the ‘aadhaar’ of many initiatives and is the core of DPIs. He stated that the central government has a primary focus on improving the ease of living further.

He gave the example of Aadhaar face authentication in this context and how it is an enabler. Nearly 750 senior policymakers, experts, technocrats, sectoral leaders, and professionals came together for the ‘Aadhaar Samvaad. ’ UIDAI CEO Bhuvnesh Kumar said Aadhaar face authentication is becoming the hallmark of the authentication landscape.

UIDAI also unveiled a new Aadhaar app for secure digital verification and QR-based data sharing, which enhances user privacy and reduces dependence on physical copies.