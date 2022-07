AMN / WEB DESK

Opposition candidate Margaret Alva today filed her nomination for the Vice President in the presence of senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge and NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Alva presented her papers to the Lok Sabha Secretary-General.

Other opposition leaders present included Congress’s Jairam Ramesh and CPI(M)’s Sitaram Yechuri. Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut, SP’s Ramgopal Yadav, Congress’s Adir Ranjan Chowdhury, DMK’s Trichi Shiva and CPI’s D Raja were also present.