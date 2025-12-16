The Indian Awaaz

Manu Bhaker & Simranpreet Kaur Brar win gold at 68th National Shooting Championships

Dec 15, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker and ISSF World Cup Final 2025 gold medallist Simranpreet Kaur Brar bagged gold medals in the 68th National Shooting Championship Competitions at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi, today.

Manu Bhaker won in the senior women’s 25m sports pistol event, while Simranpreet Kaur Brar won in the junior women’s 25m sports pistol event.

Manu shot 36 in the final to secure the gold, finishing four hits clear of Divya T.S. of Karnataka, who bagged silver. Anjali Choudhary claimed the bronze medal.

In the Junior Women’s 25m Sports Pistol final, Simranpreet Kaur Brar continued her impressive run, shooting 39 to claim the gold medal.

