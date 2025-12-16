India wins Squash World Cup

AMN/ WEB DESK

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated India’s squash team on winning their first-ever Squash World Cup. In a social media post, the President said that the team, comprising women and men, has made the country proud with its superlative performance. She further wished the Indian squash team a very bright future ahead.

Meanwhile, the Vice President said that this historic achievement marks a proud moment for the nation and reflects the players’ exceptional skill, dedication, and perseverance. He added that it will inspire a new generation of athletes and further strengthen India’s presence in global squash

In a social media post, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the exceptional performance of Joshna Chinnappa, Abhay Singh, Velavan Senthil Kumar and Anahat Singh, noting that their dedication, discipline and determination have brought immense pride to the nation. He added that this achievement reflects the growing strength of Indian sports on the global stage.

The Prime Minister noted that this victory will inspire countless young athletes across the country and further boost the popularity of squash among the country’s youth.

Meanwhile, the Home Minister noted that the team scripted a glorious history for the nation. He added that their indomitable sporting prowess will become the inspiration for new talents.