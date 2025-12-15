India Crush Pakistan by 90 Runs in U-19 Asia Cup 2025

In the Under-19 Asia Cup 2025, India defeated Pakistan by 90 runs at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai. Chasing a target of 241 set by India, Pakistan were all out for 150 runs in 41.2 overs. For India, Kanishk Chouhan and Deepesh Devendran took three wickets each. Kanishk Chouhan was named Player of the Match for his all-round performance.

While batting first, India were all out for 240 runs in 46.1 overs. Aaron George scored 85, Kanishk Chouhan contributed 46, and captain Ayush Mhatre added 38 runs. Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first.