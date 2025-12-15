The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

SPORTS

India Crush Pakistan by 90 Runs in U-19 Asia Cup 2025

Dec 15, 2025
India Crush Pakistan by 90 Runs in U-19 Asia Cup 2025

In the Under-19 Asia Cup 2025, India defeated Pakistan by 90 runs at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai. Chasing a target of 241 set by India, Pakistan were all out for 150 runs in 41.2 overs. For India, Kanishk Chouhan and Deepesh Devendran took three wickets each. Kanishk Chouhan was named Player of the Match for his all-round performance.

While batting first, India were all out for 240 runs in 46.1 overs. Aaron George scored 85, Kanishk Chouhan contributed 46, and captain Ayush Mhatre added 38 runs. Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Related Post

SPORTS

India beat South Africa by 7 wickets in third T20 at Dharamsala

Dec 15, 2025
AMN SPORTS

Organizer of Messi Event Arrested After Stadium Chaos in Kolkata

Dec 14, 2025
AMN SPORTS

Vinesh Phogat Announces Return, Eyes Record Fourth Olympic Appearance

Dec 14, 2025

You missed

AMN Media

Veteran journalist & Assam Tribune Chairman Prafulla Baruah passes away

15 December 2025 12:50 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN TOP AWAAZ

Dense fog disrupts flights at Delhi airport; Check travel advisories

15 December 2025 12:45 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

 Jaishankar to visit UAE, Israel today

15 December 2025 12:38 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN OTHER TOP STORIES

Singapore issues air quality advisory for nationals in Delhi as city imposes Stage 4 of GRAP

15 December 2025 12:12 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments