India beat South Africa by 7 wickets in third T20 at Dharamsala

India defeated South Africa by seven wickets in the third T20I of the five-match series at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala, last night. Chasing a target of 118 runs set by South Africa, India scored 120 for three in 15.5 overs. Abhishek Sharma was the top scorer with 35 runs, followed by Tilak Verma, who remained unbeaten with 25 runs.

Earlier, India won the toss and elected to take the field. Batting first, South Africa were all out for 117 in the stipulated 20 overs. Skipper Aiden Markram was the top scorer with 61 runs. For India, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav took 2 wickets each. With this win, India now leads the five-match series 2-1.

The fourth match of the series will be played in Lucknow on Wednesday, while the last match is scheduled to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.