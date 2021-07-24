Govt engaged in active discussions with farmers’ Unions to resolve farm law issues says, Agriculture Minister
Tokyo Olympics begin with somber ceremony
59 killed in landslide and rain-related incidents in Maharashtra
25 dead, over 1.5 lakh evacuated as China province deluged by heaviest rain in 1,000 years
President appoints Vice Chancellors of 12 Central Universities
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     24 Jul 2021 11:09:29      انڈین آواز

Manipur reports 1198 new COVID19 cases

Leave a comment
Published On: By

1198 persons were confirmed as new COVID-19 positive cases during the last twenty four hours in Manipur. These cases were detected among the 7068 samples tested for the virus.

On the other hand, 14 people expired due to COVID-19 positive in the last twenty four hours. Out of them, only four were taken the first dose of COVID vaccination. The cumulative deaths is 1465.

Meanwhile 872 COVID-19 patients were discharged during the hours. The total number of recovered cases is 79744 and the total positive case is 91460. The recovery rate is 87.19 percent. The active case stands at 10251.

The number of doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered till yesterday is 1164069 including 153167 second doses.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Mirabai Chanu clinches first silver for India at Tokyo Olympics

SPORTS DESK India's Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu has secured first medal for the country at Tokyo Olympics, w ...

TOKYO 20202: Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Deswal, Deepak, Panwar in fray on Sunday Olympic Shooting action

By Harpal Singh Bedi Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Deswal (Women’s 10M Air Pistol ) Deepak Kumar and Divyans ...

Olympics: Saurabh finishes seventh as three other Indian shooters fail to qualify

Harpal Singh Bedi Ranked World number one Saurabh Chaudhary finished a creditable seventh in the 10M Air Pi ...

خبرنامہ

اقلیتوں کی فلاح و بہبود کے لیے اسکیمیں

نئی دہلی: حکومت ملک کی مختلف اقلیتوں ، خاص طور پر معاشی ط ...

نمازِ عیدالاضحی پڑھنے اور قربانی کرنے کا طریقہ

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی عید الاضحی کی نماز: عید الاضحی ...

وقوفِ عرفات اور عرفہ کا روزہ

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی حج کے ایام شروع ہوگئے ہیں۔ ام ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

If you are thirty plus, visit Nagaland……look for the wonder drug

If you are thirty plus, visit Nagaland……look for the wonder drug

Nirendra Dev in Kohima 1990 In the business of pharmaceuticals, it is probably recording the highest growt ...

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Narendra Modi pays tribute at tomb of Bahadur Shah Zafar in Yangon, Myanmar By Syed Ali Mujtaba There is ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz