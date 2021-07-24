Manipur reports 1198 new COVID19 cases

1198 persons were confirmed as new COVID-19 positive cases during the last twenty four hours in Manipur. These cases were detected among the 7068 samples tested for the virus.

On the other hand, 14 people expired due to COVID-19 positive in the last twenty four hours. Out of them, only four were taken the first dose of COVID vaccination. The cumulative deaths is 1465.

Meanwhile 872 COVID-19 patients were discharged during the hours. The total number of recovered cases is 79744 and the total positive case is 91460. The recovery rate is 87.19 percent. The active case stands at 10251.

The number of doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered till yesterday is 1164069 including 153167 second doses.