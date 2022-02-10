Manipur registers 188 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

AMN

188 people including two personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces have tested positive for COVID-19 during the last twenty-four hours. These cases were detected among the 2,244 samples tested for the virus and the positive rate is 8.4 percent.

Two COVID-19 related death cases have been reported in the last twenty-four hours. The death toll increased to 2,074 in the State. Meanwhile, 235 COVID-19 patients were discharged taking the total number of recovered cases to 1,29,729. The recovery rate is 95.84 percent. The total number of infected people so far is 1,35,358. The total number of active cases is 3,555.