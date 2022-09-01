Manipur Govt to organise Sangai Festival 2022 in grand manner

AMN

The Manipur government is planning to organise the Sangai Festival 2022 in a grand manner this time. The State festival is usually organised in November every year with the aim to attract tourists and promote the eco-tourism of Manipur to outsiders.

In the beginning, the festival was organized in Imphal only which has been further expanded to other locations since the BJP-led government came to Manipur. This year, the festival will be organised at the recently set up Sangai Ethnic Park in Moirang city which is nearby to the Keibul Lamjao National Park where endangered Sangai animal (Curvus eldi eldi) has been kept.

Moreover, the festival will be held at Khuga and Behiang where Manipur Southern Cultural Centre is being constructed. Last year, the Cherry Blossom Festival was also organised at Mao as part of the Sangai Festival.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh today inspected the Sangai Ethnic Park which will host the Sangai Festival 2022 as the main venue. Numbers of huts representing different tribal groups of the State would be set up at the Ethnic Park. Shri Biren received a warm welcome from the surrounding villagers during his visit.

The Chief Minister informed that the State government had invited President Droupadi Murmu to attend the Sangai Festival this year. As such, the State government is putting much effort into constructing the park properly as the site will be the main venue for the Sangai Festival 2022. He said, the site for Ethnic Park has been selected considering the suitability of the area and near to the habitat of Sangai (brow antlered deer).