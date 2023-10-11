Manipur Govt to extend ban on internet till the evening of 16th October to stop spread of false rumours

AMN

In violence hit Manipur, the State Government has decided to extend the ban on mobile internet and data services through VPN till the evening of 16th of this month to stop the spread of disinformation and false rumours.



An Order issued from the State Home Department said that there is apprehension that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech, and video messages inciting the passions of the public which might have serious repercussions for the law and order situation in the state.