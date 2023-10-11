Maharashtra govt approves to establish Independent Scheduled Tribes Commission, says CM Eknath Shinde

AMN

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde today said that approval has been given to establish an Independent Scheduled Tribes Commission for Maharashtra on the lines of the Central Government.

The proposal was approved in the State Tribal Advisory Council meeting held in Mumbai. Along with this, various issues like reorganization of scheduled areas of the state, provision of funds according to population, starting of project office in talukas of tribal districts, and other issues were discussed in the meeting.