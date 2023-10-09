इंडियन आवाज़     09 Oct 2023 08:47:22      انڈین آواز

Sikkim: Death toll from flash floods gone up to 34 including 10 Army personnel

Published On:

AMN / GANGTOK

Death toll from flash floods in Sikkim has gone up to 34 including 10 Army personnel. According to Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA) 105 people are still missing. 2563 people have been rescued so far and around 6847 persons have taken shelter in 28 relief camps. A total of 1381 houses were severely damaged. Due to flash floods in the Teesta River basin, 14 bridges had washed away. 

Troops of TriShakti Corps of Indian Army continue to search for the missing soldiers. Troops are also providing assistance to 1700 tourists stranded in areas of Lachen, Lachung, Thangu and Chungthang in North Sikkim. Food, medical aid, communication facility is being provided. With the weather remaining inclement, Indian Army is making all efforts to keep the Tourists safe till they are evacuated. Around 6505 persons have taken shelter in 26 relief camps. 

The Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) under the Ministry of Home, Government of India, is in the state to evaluate damages caused by natural calamities. 

