Manipur govt closes all schools till 24th July amid surge in COVID-19 cases

AMN/ WEB DESK

Manipur government has closed all schools in the state till 24th of this month, in the wake of increasing COVID-19 cases. An order issued by the State Education Department said, the State has been witnessing an increase in COVID-19 positive cases and the Test Positivity Ratio has crossed 15 percent now. On the other hand, Children below 12 years of age are yet to be vaccinated and their vulnerability to get infected by COVID-19 is possible.

Meanwhile, 59 people have tested positive for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours in Manipur. The case was detected among the 379 samples tested for the virus and the positive rate is 15.6 percent. Now the total number of active cases is 216 in the State. No death case was reported due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

