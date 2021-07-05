Govt is playing proactive role to address prices rise of essential commodities
Tirath Singh Rawat resigns as Uttarakhand CM
Pregnant women can now take the Covid vaccine: Health Ministry
Monsoon Session of Parliament to commence from July 19
India joins OECD, G20 Inclusive Framework tax deal of global corporate tax
Manipur: COVID positivity rate stands at 13.49%

AMN

432 persons were confirmed as new COVID-19 positive cases during the last 24 hours in Manipur. These cases were detected among the 3,204 samples tested and the positivity rate is 13.49 per cent. On the other hand, eight people died due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours thus increasing the total fatality due to the pandemic to 1,204.

Meanwhile, 609 COVID-19 patients were discharged during the last 24 hours. The total number of recovered cases is 65,540 and the total positive case 72,718. The recovery rate is 90.12 per cent. The total number of active case stands at 5,974. The number of doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered till yesterday was 7,38,631 including 85,940 second doses.

Campaign to bury Bahadur Shah Zafar at Mehruli

Narendra Modi pays tribute at tomb of Bahadur Shah Zafar in Yangon, Myanmar By Syed Ali Mujtaba There is ...

Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs

WEB DESKJamsetji Nusserwanji Tata, founder of the Tata Group, has topped the EdelGive Hurun Philanthropists of ...

