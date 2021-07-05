Manipur: COVID positivity rate stands at 13.49%

AMN

432 persons were confirmed as new COVID-19 positive cases during the last 24 hours in Manipur. These cases were detected among the 3,204 samples tested and the positivity rate is 13.49 per cent. On the other hand, eight people died due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours thus increasing the total fatality due to the pandemic to 1,204.

Meanwhile, 609 COVID-19 patients were discharged during the last 24 hours. The total number of recovered cases is 65,540 and the total positive case 72,718. The recovery rate is 90.12 per cent. The total number of active case stands at 5,974. The number of doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered till yesterday was 7,38,631 including 85,940 second doses.