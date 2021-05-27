‘No intention to violate right of privacy’: Govt on WhatsApp’s lawsuit
इंडियन आवाज़     27 May 2021 11:26:19      انڈین آواز

Manipur CM launches MHIM Mobile App for home isolation patients

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh launched Manipur Home Isolation Management (MHIM) Mobile Application for home isolation patients today. The Mobile App can be downloaded from mhim.in from the midnight today will also be available on Google Play Store soon.

The Mobile App has been developed with a mission to avail real time health data and information of Home Isolation COVID-19 patients at monitoring level. With this App, patients can upload their health status including Pulse rate, SPo2, Body Temperature and Blood Pressure among others using fixed parameters at fixed intervals as set by the Health Department from time to time.

The data uploaded will then be divided as critical and normal depending on the parameters and conditions set by the Health Department.

In case of detection of any critical data, the system will raise an alarm to the monitoring team so that immediate attention and precautionary measures can be provided to the patients preventing further health deterioration.

SPORTS

Boxing : India’s assured of 15 medals,Amit, Vikas and Varinder in semis

By Harpal Singh Bedi Defending champion Amit Panghal survived a scare before overpowering Kharkhuu Enkhmand ...

IOA affirms its commitment to ensure safety of Indian Contingent at Olympics

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The Indian Olympic Association on Thursday extended its full support to the I ...

Boxing: India assured 12 medals as Shiv Thapa, Simranjit, Sakshi move into semis at Asian Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Shiv Thapa, Sanjeet and Tokyo-bound Simranjit Kaur alongside two others booke ...

خبرنامہ

کیا مسلم اکثریتی خوبصورت جزیرہ ”لکشدیپ“ نشانہ پر ہے؟

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی لکشدیپ بحیرہ عرب میں واقع 36 ج ...

لکشدیپ میں بی جے پی زہریلے بیج بورہی ہے۔ آئی یو ایم ایل

نئی دہلی۔ (پریس ریلیز)۔ انڈین یونین مسلم لیگ کے قومی آرگنائزن ...

تاشقند میں مرزا غالب پر ایک پر وقار تقریب

  ازبک زبان میں "منتخب غزلیات غالب" کی  رسم اجرا رپورٹ پروف ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

Govt approves financial aid to 67 families of journalists who died due to Covid-19

Each family to get Rs 5 lakhs under Journalist Welfare Scheme of I&B Ministry Staff Reporter / NEW ...

India loses 200 journalists to Covid-19

WEB DESK India has overtaken Brazil in the number of journalists died of Covid-19, the Press Emblem campaig ...

