Manipur CM launches MHIM Mobile App for home isolation patients

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh launched Manipur Home Isolation Management (MHIM) Mobile Application for home isolation patients today. The Mobile App can be downloaded from mhim.in from the midnight today will also be available on Google Play Store soon.

The Mobile App has been developed with a mission to avail real time health data and information of Home Isolation COVID-19 patients at monitoring level. With this App, patients can upload their health status including Pulse rate, SPo2, Body Temperature and Blood Pressure among others using fixed parameters at fixed intervals as set by the Health Department from time to time.

The data uploaded will then be divided as critical and normal depending on the parameters and conditions set by the Health Department.

In case of detection of any critical data, the system will raise an alarm to the monitoring team so that immediate attention and precautionary measures can be provided to the patients preventing further health deterioration.