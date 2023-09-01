Man found dead at Union Minister’s house in Lucknow

AMN / LUCKNOW

Aman identified as Vinay Srivastava was shot dead at the house of Union Minister Kaushal Kishore in Lucknow’s Thakurganj area, the Police said. The incident took place at around 4:15 am on Friday. The police have recovered a pistol belonging to the Union minister’s son Vikas Kishore. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Lucknow) Rahul Raj said that the victim suffered bullet injuries.

The minister has claimed that his son was not present in the house at the time of the incident. He said, the police have detained those present there when the shooting took place. He, however, confirmed that the pistol recovered by the police belonged to his son.

Who was Vinay Srivastava?

Vinay Srivastava was a friend of Union Minister Kaushal Kishore’s son Vikas. He was a worker of the BJP. He had gone to the minister’s house to party. According to reports, the victim had dinner with five other friends at the minister’s house. However, it was not clear whether Vikas was present there. The minister has claimed his son had gone to Delhi to look after his wife, who is admitted to a hospital.

The pistol recovered by the police belonged to Vikas. The police have reportedly made some arrests. The victim’s brother has claimed foul play and said that the clothes of his brother were torn away, indicating a scuffle. The police have started an investigation and exact details will only be revealed once the probe is completed.

What did the minister say?

“The pistol that police has recovered belongs to my son, Vikas Kishore. Police is conducting a thorough investigation. The culprits will not be spared. Vikas Kishore was not at the residence when the incident took place. Police detained his friends and the people present there when the incident took place. “

“The deceased body has been taken for post-mortem. Vikas was extremely sad when he got to know about this, the deceased Vinay was a very good friend of my son,” he said.