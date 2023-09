AMN

The Supreme Court has sentenced Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and four-time MP from Biharf to life imprisonment in the 1995 double murder case. The Apex Court also ordered paying compensation of 10 lakh rupees to the victims.

The Supreme Court had convicted Prabhunath Singh in the double murder case on the 18th of August. He is already lodged in Hazaribagh jail in another murder case.

Prabhunath Singh is accused of killing two people at a polling booth in Mashrakh in 1995.