Mamata Banerjee to attend several political programmes in Delhi

The Chief Minister of West Bengal, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee arrived in Delhi on a four-day visit. This is her first visit after coming to power in Bengal for the third consecutive term. During her visit, she is likely to meet President Ramnath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mamata Banerjee has a number of political programmes in the capital. She is scheduled to hold meetings with leaders of various opposition political parties there. According to party sources, the outline for joint protest against the centre’s policies which are termed anti-people by the TMC, will be finalized after the meetings.

