Army, Navy, Air Force engaged in rescue & relief work in flood-affected areas of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa
Nine tourists killed in landslide incident in Himachal Pradesh
Olympics Update: Sindhu, Mary Kom win their round 1; Panwar, Deepak crash out of 10 meter Air Rifle; India lose 1-7 to Australia in hockey
Indian Railways’ Oxygen Express transports 200 MT Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) to Bangladesh
PM Mann ki Baat: Cheer Olympians, follow Covid protocols
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     26 Jul 2021 10:19:53      انڈین آواز

Mamata Banerjee to attend several political programmes in Delhi

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

.Staff Reporter

The Chief Minister of West Bengal, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee arrived in Delhi on a four-day visit. This is her first visit after coming to power in Bengal for the third consecutive term. During her visit, she is likely to meet President Ramnath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mamata Banerjee has a number of political programmes in the capital. She is scheduled to hold meetings with leaders of various opposition political parties there. According to party sources, the outline for joint protest against the centre’s policies which are termed anti-people by the TMC, will be finalized after the meetings.

Pegasus snooping: West Bengal govt forms probe panel to look into the row

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Tokyo Olympics: Sindhu, Mary Kom win round 1; Panwar, Deepak crash out of Air Rifle

India lose 1-7 to Australia in hockey In Olympics, the medal hopeful for the country, PV Sindhu won her ...

TOKYO 20202: Indian Women face Germany in their Olympic Hockey outing

Harpal Singh Bedi To stay alive for quarterfinal berth Indian Women's Hockey Team will have to put up a bet ...

TOKYO 2020: Ruthless Australia thrash India 7-1 in 2ne Pool A match of Olympic Hockey

By Harpal Singh Bedi Playing with clinical efficiency Australia decimated India 7-1 for their second succes ...

خبرنامہ

اقلیتوں کی فلاح و بہبود کے لیے اسکیمیں

نئی دہلی: حکومت ملک کی مختلف اقلیتوں ، خاص طور پر معاشی ط ...

نمازِ عیدالاضحی پڑھنے اور قربانی کرنے کا طریقہ

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی عید الاضحی کی نماز: عید الاضحی ...

وقوفِ عرفات اور عرفہ کا روزہ

ڈاکٹر محمد نجیب قاسمی سنبھلی حج کے ایام شروع ہوگئے ہیں۔ ام ...

TECH AWAAZ

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy violates Indian IT rules: Govt tells Delhi HC

FILE PHOTO AMN Government of India told Delhi High Court that it views the new privacy policy of WhatsAp ...

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

Kakatiya Rudreshwara Temple inscribed as UNESCO World Heritage Site

NEWS DESK The Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) Temple, Telangana has been inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritag ...

Govt forms board to promote medical tourism in India

Govt forms board to promote medical tourism in India

Medical tourism is a type of tourism undertaken to get medical treatment for ailments, and usually, people try ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz