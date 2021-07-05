Mamata Banerjee asks PM Modi to slash taxes on fuel

Banerjee wrote that the fuel prices have been hiked ever since assembly election results in five states were declared on May 2

Staff Writer

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking him to slash taxes on fuel.

“It is my earnest request that the taxes charged by the central government on petrol and diesel be substantially reduced to give much-needed relief to common people and also to check the overall inflationary trend in the country today,” Banerjee wrote in the letter.

In the letter to Modi, Banerjee wrote that the fuel prices have been hiked ever since assembly election results in five states were declared on May 2. In June it was hiked six times.

“I express my deep concern and anguish to you for pursuing policies which have resulted in this significant hardship for the common people in the nation,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, in Kolkata, at least four BJP workers, including two women, were injured and around 54 persons, including senior state leaders, were arrested after a scuffle broke out between the BJP and the police in central Kolkata on Monday.

The BJP had organised a rally, violating the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, to protest the alleged mismanagement of vaccines, particularly after a fake vaccination racket was busted by the Kolkata Police in June.