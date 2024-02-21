Bangladesh observes Language Day- Amar Ekushey

AMN

Bangladesh is observing the historic Language Day named ‘Amar Ekushey’, paying tribute to the martyrs who laid their lives during the language movement in 1952 demanding Bangla as the official language for then East Pakistan. Scores of students were killed on this day in 1952 when Pakistani forces fired upon them during the protest leading to widespread civil unrest.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid homage by placing wreaths at the Central Shaheed Minar in Dhaka after midnight on Tuesday. The Amar Ekushey song ‘Amar Bhaiyer Rakte Rangano Ekushey February’ is played in the background.

A large number of eminent public figures, ministers, and people from all walks of life started paying tribute at the national Shaheed Minar in Dhaka from midnight on Tuesday. Chief of three services, members of the diplomatic corps, freedom fighters, and civil and military officials paid tribute to the martyrs on this occasion. Hundreds of people including students from schools and colleges, youth and the elderly, children, men and women individually and representing various organizations paid their respects to the language martyrs since early morning across Bangladesh.

Different social and cultural organisations, TV channels, and media outlets have organised special programmes on this occasion. The national flag is flying at half mast at all government and autonomous organisations. Strict security measures have been taken on this occasion by the police and security agencies.

The day is also observed as International Mother Language Day.