International Court of Justice Hears Case on Legal Consequences of Israel’s Occupation of Palestinian Territories

In Hague, Netherlands, International Court of Justice (ICJ) is hearing a case on the legal consequences of Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories. South Africa, Algeria, Saudi Arabia, the Netherlands, Bangladesh and Belgium presented their arguments.

According to media reports, more than 50 states and at least three international organisations will address judges at the United Nations’ top court until February 26th. A nonbinding legal opinion is expected after months of deliberation by the judges.

On Monday, Palestinian representatives presented their arguments on the legal consequences of Israel’s occupation of the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza Strip. The occupation is illegal and must be brought to an immediate, unconditional and total end, they argued.

Israel is not attending the hearings but sent a five-page written statement saying an advisory opinion would be “harmful” to attempts to resolve the conflict because questions posed by the UN General Assembly are prejudiced.