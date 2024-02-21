Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan People’s Party to form new coalition government in Pakistan

AMN

After ten days of intense negotiations, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan People’s Party have finally reached an agreement to form a new coalition government. At a joint press conference last night, PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced that PML-N chief Shehbaz Sharif will be the coalition’s Prime Ministerial candidate. Bhutto added that his father and PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari will become the country’s President again. He also said that former prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Sunni Ittehad Council failed to achieve a simple majority in Parliament. As per Pakistan’s constitution, a parliament session has to be called by the 29th of this month after which a vote for a new prime minister will take place.