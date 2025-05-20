Major Asian, European markets end with losses

Major Asian stocks ended with losses today. South Korea’s Kospi Index slipped 0.90 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei declined 0.68 per cent, Singapore’s Strait Times index fell 0.56 per cent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index slipped 0.05 per cent. China’s Shanghai Composite index remained unchanged.

Major European indices were also in red in intra-day trade. France’s CAC 40 was trading 0.76 per cent down, London’s FTSE 100 had slipped 0.49 per cent, while Germany’s DAX was marginally down 0.11 per cent, when reports last came in.

Post navigation