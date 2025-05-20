Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Major Asian, European markets end with losses

May 20, 2025

Major Asian stocks ended with losses today. South Korea’s Kospi Index slipped 0.90 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei declined 0.68 per cent, Singapore’s Strait Times index fell 0.56 per cent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index slipped 0.05 per cent. China’s Shanghai Composite index remained unchanged.
Major European indices were also in red in intra-day trade. France’s CAC 40 was trading 0.76 per cent down, London’s FTSE 100 had slipped 0.49 per cent, while Germany’s DAX was marginally down 0.11 per cent, when reports last came in.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Final Trade May 20: Sensex tanks 872 points, Nifty at 24,683; all sectors end in red

May 20, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

At CCI meet FM Sitharaman calls for right balance between regulation & freedom

May 20, 2025
BUSINESS AWAAZ

UK-EU ties reset with new bilateral deal

May 20, 2025

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Tiranga Yatra held in Amritsar to honour armed forces after Operation Sindoor

20 May 2025 9:17 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US acts against facilitators of illegal immigration

20 May 2025 9:13 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US: Russia, Ukraine to begin direct ceasefire talks

20 May 2025 9:11 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

UK-EU ties reset with new bilateral deal

20 May 2025 9:08 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!