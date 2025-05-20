Final Trade May 20: Sensex tanks 872 points, Nifty at 24,683; all sectors end in red

Among the broader basket, the Nifty Midcap100 and Smallcap100 indices ended down by 1.62 per cent and 0.94 per cent, respectively

Benchmark domestic equity indices plunged sharply today, May 20, 2025. The BSE Sensex fell 872.98 points, or 1.06 per cent, to settle at 81,186.44. The index traded in the range of 82,250.42 – 81,153.70 on Tuesday.

The Nifty50 settled 261.55 points, or 1.05 per cent, lower at 24,683.90.

Barring Tata Steel, Infosys, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) all the other constituent stocks of Sensex ended in the red, dragged by Eternal (down 4.24 per cent), Maruti Suzuki (down 2.7 per cent), UltraTech Cement (down 2.04 per cent), Power Grid (down 2 per cent), and Nestlé India (down 1.9 per cent). Tata Steel, Infosys, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), on the other hand, managed to eke out gains of 1.27 per cent, 0.23 per cent, and 0.07 per cent, respectively.

The market breadth remained negative, with 2,522 out of 4,104 traded stocks on the BSE ending lower, while 1,448 settled in the green. 134 stocks, on the other hand, remained unchanged on Tuesday.

Among the broader basket, the Nifty Midcap100 and Smallcap100 indices ended down by 1.62 per cent and 0.94 per cent, respectively.

Sell-offs were more pronounced in the sectoral front, with Auto being the worst hit, as the Nifty Auto index ended down by 2.17 per cent. All other sectoral indices also settled in the red on Tuesday.