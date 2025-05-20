At CCI meet FM Sitharaman calls for right balance between regulation & freedom

A R DAS

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today said that a right balance is needed between market regulation and freedom, especially as India increasingly relies on domestic growth levers amid rising geopolitical and environmental challenges.

While addressing the 16th Annual Day of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) in New Delhi, the Finance Minister noted that in recent years, the world has witnessed a series of wide-ranging disruptions, making the need for strong, responsive, and forward-looking institutions. She emphasised that India’s ongoing structural reforms, such as asset monetisation, disinvestment, and digital public infrastructure, are all geared towards unlocking market potential and deepening competition.

Highlighting the role of the CCI, the Minister said the Commission has played a key role in keeping competition alive in the market and ensuring a dynamic Indian economy. She added that CCI’s ability to strike a balance between regulatory vigilance and a pro-growth mindset will be crucial in building a resilient, equitable, and innovation-driven economic framework as India aspires to become a Viksit Bharat by 2047.)

“In an export-challenged, environment-challenged, energy-challenged, and emissions-challenged world, the increased reliance on domestic growth levers requires ensuring the right balance of regulation and freedom,” the FM added.

CCI Chairperson Ravneet Kaur said that after 16 years of ensuring a free and fair market, the Commission’s focus now is on keeping pace with the latest developments and continuing to adapt and evolve with time.