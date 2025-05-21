IndiGo Q4 Net profit rises 62% to Rs 3,068 crore on healthy demand for air travel

The company’s board recommended a dividend of Rs 10 per equity share

IndiGo Q4 Results: InterGlobe Aviation, which operates budget airline Indigo, reported a 62% year-on-year growth in its Q4FY25 consolidated net profit at Rs 3,067 crore versus Rs 1,895 crore in the year ago period. The profit is attributable to the owners of the company.

The company’s board recommended a dividend of Rs 10 per equity share subject to approval of the shareholders of the company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The payment of dividend will be completed within 30 days of declaration at the ensuing AGM.

The company’s revenue from operations grew 24 percent to Rs 22,151.9 crore from Rs 17,825.3 crore last fiscal, just short of estimates of Rs 22,500 crore.

The carrier’s EBITDAR (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and rent) jumped to Rs 6,948.2 crore as against Rs 4,412.3 crore a year back, while its margin increased to 31.4 percent from 24.8 percent.

The airline’s passenger ticket revenues and ancillary revenues came in at Rs 19,567.3 crore an increase of 25.4 percent on year and ancillary revenues cames in at Rs 2,152.5 crore, an increase of 25.2 percent compared to the same period last year.