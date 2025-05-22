Govt acknowledges integrated role of stakeholders in implementing PM E-Drive scheme

Union Minister for Heavy Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy has chaired an inter-ministerial coordination meeting to review and accelerate the implementation of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure under the PM E-Drive scheme in New Delhi today. The meeting was attended by the senior officials from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, and Ministry of Heavy Industries.



PM E-Drive scheme aims to build a nationwide EV-ready ecosystem to enable cleaner transport and reduce India’s dependency on fossil fuels. With a financial outlay of 2,000 crore rupees, this scheme will support the installation of approximately 72,000 EV public charging stations across the country. These stations will be strategically deployed along 50 national highway corridors, within high-traffic destinations such as metro cities, toll plazas, railway stations, airports, fuel outlets, and state highways.



During the meeting, the minister acknowledged the integrated role of various stakeholders in the execution of this initiative. BHEL (Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited) is being considered as the nodal agency for demand aggregation and for the development of a unified digital super app that will serve as a single platform for EV users across India. The app will feature real-time slot booking, payment integration, charger availability status, and progress dashboards for tracking national deployment under the PM E-Drive scheme. Minister Kumaraswamy also emphasized the importance of collaborative federalism and convergence of missions.